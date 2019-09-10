Greater Mankato Growth and partners to educate businesses on hiring immigrants, asylees and refugees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local groups are offering advice to businesses on how to hire asylees, immigrants and refugees.
Greater Mankato Growth partnered with multiple other businesses and organizations to hold an event this Wednesday that will provide help to other businesses.
The event will be held at the South Central College conference center on Wednesday morning from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Among those participating are HR personnel and an attorney from the United States Department of Justice, who will be making the trip from Washington D.C. for the day.
“The goal is really to provide employers and HR professionals some helpful tools and success stories and navigating the sometimes confusing area of talent of hiring asylees, refugees and immigrants,” said Greater Mankato Growth business and community relations director, Jaci Sprague.
Co-hosts of the event include the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the U.S. Department of Justice, BOOMCHICKAPOP’s founders, among others.
