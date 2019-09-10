Le Sueur set to begin work on Sidewalk Project, hosting public open house Thursday

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — Construction is scheduled to begin for Le Sueur’s 2019 Siewalk Project on Monday, Sept. 16.
The project is a result of a grant that was awarded to the City of Le Sueur in 2015 by the Transportation Alternative Program (TAP). Additional funds from a federal transportation grant were also awarded to the city in 2018.
The City of Le Sueur will use the money from these grants, a total of $857,235.16, to construct 14 blocks of new sidewalk this fall that will be centered around the most frequently used walkways for local students.
Improvements will begin the week of Sept. 16.
“This is an exciting project that will have a positive impact on many of Le Sueur’s walkers and bikers. I’m most excited about the sidewalks meeting ADA requirements, allowing our local students safer passage on their way to and from school. I also look forward to the intersection improvements that will complement the new walkways,” City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said.
There will be a Public Open House on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4-6 p.m. at the Le Sueur Fire Hall for the public to share any comments or concerns that they may have.
