Mankato City Council approves permit parking on Second Ave between Mills Street and Pine Street

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council approved permit parking on Second Ave between Mills Street and Pine Street.
The approval comes after residents submitted a petition for a parking status change in July.
According to the city, the residents petitioned in response to changes in parking demand for surrounding industrial uses, including overnight truck parking.
City documents noted residents said they experienced difficulty accessing their homes.
Documents noted that there are both homes and businesses in the area.
According to the city, staff met with Jack Links, a company responsible for the truck traffic, and they have been receptive to suggestions.
