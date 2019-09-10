Mankato community rallies around young mom battling cancer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato woman is in the fight of her life.
Last month, Jessica Reedstrom learned that her breast cancer is back.
This time it is stage 4 and it has spread to her liver and her bones.
On a Facebook post, Jessica says that her breast cancer is now incurable and life will change dramatically for her family.
Now her many friends are rallying around her. One of those friends is Lindsay Boutchee, who joined KEYC News 12 to talk about the upcoming fundraisers.
Jessica’s group of supporters, known more commonly as Team Jess on Facebook, are hosting RoundUp events for the remainder of the week at participating restaurants in the greater Mankato area.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.