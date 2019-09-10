Mankato community rallies around young mom battling cancer

RoundUp your bill at participating restaurants this week

Mankato community rallies around young mom battling cancer
By Stacy Steinhagen | September 9, 2019 at 8:43 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 8:49 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato woman is in the fight of her life.

Last month, Jessica Reedstrom learned that her breast cancer is back.

This time it is stage 4 and it has spread to her liver and her bones.

On a Facebook post, Jessica says that her breast cancer is now incurable and life will change dramatically for her family.

As many of you know, I recently found out that my breast cancer is back. This time however, it is stage 4, spread to my...

Posted by Jessica Reedstrom on Monday, August 19, 2019

Now her many friends are rallying around her. One of those friends is Lindsay Boutchee, who joined KEYC News 12 to talk about the upcoming fundraisers.

Jessica’s group of supporters, known more commonly as Team Jess on Facebook, are hosting RoundUp events for the remainder of the week at participating restaurants in the greater Mankato area.

Posted by Team Jess on Thursday, August 29, 2019

[ You can donate to Jessica Reedstrom's GoFundMe here. ]

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.