Mankato man sentenced for molesting young girls

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A Mankato babysitter is sentenced to prison time for molesting two young girls.
32-year-old Nathan Browne was sentenced to 41 months in prison with credit for 328 days served.
According to the Criminal Complaint, Browne was babysitting the girls, ages three and four, last October, when he touched them inappropriately.
The girls reported the incidents to their parents, who told police.
He was convicted of two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct. Three other counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed.
