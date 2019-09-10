Minnesota less vulnerable to recession than some states

The economy in Louisiana, for example, could be more susceptible to a recession that hits manufacturing, which makes up 20 percent of that state’s GDP, compared to 11 percent of national GDP. In Nevada, a recession that strongly affects arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food services could hurt. That industry makes up more than 16 percent of Nevada’s GDP compared to 4 percent of national GDP. In Alaska, 16 percent of GDP — compared to less than 2 percent of U.S. GDP — comes from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction.