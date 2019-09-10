Minnesota State running back Nate Gunn named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks Football team opened the season with a 38-23 victory against the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs Saturday.
Senior running back Nate Gunn rushed for 242 yards and scored the first three Maverick touchdowns.
Gunn has surpassed 200 rushing yards three times in his career, while rushing for over 100 yards 20 times.
Gunn and the rest of the Minnesota State football team will host Augustana in their home opener at Blakeslee Stadium at 6 p.m.
