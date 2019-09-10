New food option coming to St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — St. Peter residents will be able to try out a new restaurant by early October.
Although no firm date is set, construction is underway for Extra Innings Paninos & Pizzas on South Minnesota Avenue.
With one current location in Marshall, the company was looking to expand eastward before happening upon on the St. Peter location.
Owner Mike Sweetman says it was the location and community of St. Peter that really drew him to town.
"This space came up in St. Peter and the space seems right, the town seems right, it's very similar to size as Marshall, it's got a college like Marshall and it just seems like a really nice community to be a part of."
The establishment offers rice bowls, beer and wine to pair with the paninos and pizzas.
For the company’s full menu, check out their website at: https://www.extrainningspaninos.com/location/varsity-pub-extra-innings/
