New name announced for Boys & Girls Club of Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Boys & Girls Club of Mankato takes on a new name as it works toward becoming an independent organization.
It’s now being called Mankato Youth Place, or MY Place. The name is meant to reflect the community, youth engagement and ownership of the space.
The board and leadership of the organization will not change, along with its service to youth, including hours, programing and location.
The School Session began last week and runs after school through June 4.
While registration is required, there is no cost to participate in the program.
In addition to homework help, students have the opportunity to participate in art, drama, music, makerspace, games, physical activity and specialized clubs.
