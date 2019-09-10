New pop up boutique offers fashion on the go

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - All it took was transforming a camper to make a business dream come true.
Blackbird Mobile Boutique offers and women’s clothing and accessories. All owner Ali Urness has to do is hook the boutique up and she can be in any town in a matter of minutes.
"I can pull it wherever I want, I can choose the days that I want. There was one day where I thought hey, yeah, I can do an event in three hours so I just picked up and made some sales and it was really great just to have that casual bit about it."
Blackbird Boutique will be in Henderson Tuesday night for the classic car roll-in from 5 to 8 pm. To find where she’ll pop up next, follow her on social media.
