New Richland man charged with possession of child pornography

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Richland man has been charged with ten counts of possessing child pornography.
As part of a 2018 investigation, Barry Mudgett was found to be in possession of pornography on his cell phone.
According to the criminal complaint, 500,000 nude images were found on the phone, some of which were adult and some child pornography. An investigator was able to view 60,000 images and 127 appeared to be of child pornography.
Mudgett faces felony charges for each count, he will appear in Waseca County court next Tuesday.
