Stanford professor lectures at MSU, Mankato for Leonard A. Ford Lectureship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For three decades now, Minnesota State University, Mankato students have gotten the chance to hear outside perspectives in scientific fields.
This year marks the 30th Annual Leonard A. Ford Lectureship.
Stanford professor Dr. Brian Kobilka, a professor of molecular and cellular physiology, gave a technical talk relating to his field and a general talk relating to his career path, Monday.
“Well the first lecture was about the family of proteins that I work on called G Protein Coupled Receptors. And I explained what we’ve learned about how they work and how knowing about how they work and having structures of these receptors might facilitate drug discovery," Kobilka said.
Kobilka said he hopes to inspire students with his lectures.
