Two Mavericks awarded NSIC Player of the Week honors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Two Minnesota State Mavericks Women’s Soccer players earned NSIC Player of the Week honors for their performances against Missouri Southern.
Forward Brynn Desems was awarded the NSIC Offensive Player of the week while defender Taylor Kenealy earned NSIC Defensive Player of the Week.
Desens scored a hat-trick and recorded an assist in the victory against Missouri Southern.
Kenealy helped Minnesota State’s backline allowed Missouri Southern to attempt just eight shots total for the match.
The Mavericks will return to The Pitch Friday at 4 p.m. for the squad’s home opener against Central Missouri.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.