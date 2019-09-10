Woman suffers fatal injuries in crash near Plato Township

MCLEOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — A car crash in McLeod County left a 67-year-old woman dead Tuesday.
Candice Joy Pederson, of Waconia, was driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata southbound on McLeod Avenue South (County Road 9) near the township of Plato.
A 2013 Kenworth semi truck and trailer, driven by William Howard Brooks III of Stewart, was travelling westbound on State Highway 212.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Pederson’s vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by the semi.
William Howard Brooks III, 59, did not suffer any injuries from the crash.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office responded
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.