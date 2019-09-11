Cleveland police arrest a man after leading officers on a short pursuit.

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - On September 4th, a Cleveland police officer attempted to stop a car for speeding in Cleveland. The driver, Phillip Hernandez, led the officer in a pursuit until he stopped outside of town.
Hernandez exited the vehicle and after being instructed to get back inside his car ... he took off again.
At that time, Le Sueur County deputies used their vehicles to stop Hernandez and he was then taken into custody.
Hernandez faces a felony charge of fleeing a peace officer. He is due back in court in November.
