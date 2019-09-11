DWI leads to gun charges in Blue Earth County

A drunk driving arrest leads to gun charges for a Texas man in Blue Earth County.
By KEYC Online Staff | September 11, 2019 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 11:18 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A drunk driving arrest leads to gun charges for a Texas man in Blue Earth County.

On August 23, an officer with Blue Earth County arrested Rafael Rios for drunken driving.

The following morning a business made notice to damage and debris thrown over a fence, one of the discarded items was a passport identifying Rios. Surveillance video showed Rios truck as well.

Among the debris, owners of the business found a loaded gun wrapped in a sheet. Rios stated the gun was his but didn't remember throwing it over the fence.

He faces one count of traffic collision, DWI and three counts related to a reckless use of a firearm.

