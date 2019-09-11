Follow-up with VINE Faith in Action diabetes prevention participant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - About 3 months ago, we began following the journey of Kathy Wilking in her progress with the diabetes prevention at VINE Faith in Action.
The yearlong program is set out to help individuals lose weight, eat healthier, get active, and reduce their risk of developing diabetes.
Kathy praises the comradery the group has created, creating a positive experience.
Right now, the group is focused on applying knowledge from the class to their own lives and understanding their certain tendencies.
“It is so much better for me because you learn a lot about yourself in this class. I learned that if I don’t get my walk in in the morning it gets lost in the shuffle, so I try to remember just get up get your walk in and it’s nice out now the fall colors are starting and my dog absolutely loves to go on walks so it works out well,” Wilking said.
Our next follow–up with Kathy will be in three months to see how the free diabetes prevention program continues to change her lifestyle.
