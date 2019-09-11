Gustavus Adolphus College promoting student involvement with Involvement Fair

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 100 clubs and organizations participated in Gustavus Adolphus College’s Involvement fair.
Gustavus' first-year students arrived one week ago today and had the opportunity to visit with members of a wide range of organizations on campus to get involved early in the year.
Over 80 % of the first-year class traditionally visits the Involvement Fair held on the lawn in front of the Campus Center.
“For a person to be a ‘Gustie’, you almost have to be involved with stuff going on here because there’s just so many opportunities and it’s just made me feel even more at home here at Gustavus and it’s really great, I’ve met so many friends,” said Gustavus upperclassman, Maci Surat.
The involvement fair was included in Gustavus’ book, “The A to Z of Gustavus”, which was written in celebration of the college’s 150th year.
