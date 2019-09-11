Local business named finalist for MN Cup Competition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local company is in the finals for the Minnesota Cup, a competition to find the best and most innovative business model in the state.
Next week, Guardian Athletics gives their final presentation for their product, Kato Collar.
Kato Collar has proven that their product can slow down the head's movement after impact by up to 30% on the football field.
Since launching for the 2018 football season, Kato Collar is being used by 125 high schools, colleges and even professional sports teams.
“Minnesota Cup has really helped us through the application process streamline what our goals are, what our plan is and our modeling of how were moving forward," Guardian Athletics Owner Jeff Chamber said. "It’s a competition so they also provide so many educational opportunities to help you expand and grow your business.”
“I recommend it to any young entrepreneur to give it a shot! If nothing else, the expose to smart people, great education for free as part of the process and you learn how to fine-tune your messaging and your modeling," David Norris, who runs operations for Guardian Athletics, said.
Guardian Athletics had high praise for both the Minnesota Cup and the Angel Program, brought about by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
