NWS confirms 3 tornadoes in Sioux Falls Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota (KEYC) - City officials report there are no known deaths or serious injuries in an overnight storm that rolled through Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The mayor of Sioux Falls says human error, not a system failure, is the reason only some sirens, and not all were activated as a powerful tornado tore through town.
At a Wednesday (9/11) morning news conference, Mayor Paul TenHaken says when the call from the weather service came in, a miscommunication resulted in only some of the sirens being activated.
TenHaken says even before they talked about cleanup, he and his administration met early Wednesday to find out how to make sure the sirens would work the next time severe weather hits.
The powerful tornado has left a trail of destruction. It toppled trees, knocked out power and caused serious damage to both area hospitals. No deaths or serious injuries were reported.
Officials with the Avera Behavioral Health Hospital, one of the damaged hospitals, said all patients were safe and some were moved to other facilities.
Meteorologists say winds reached upwards of 130 miles an hour in some areas.
