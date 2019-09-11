Prep Athlete of the Week: Mankato East’s Ella Huettl

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato East girls soccer team is off to a fantastic start this season going 6-1-0 in their first 7 contests.
Heading the Cougars offense is freshman Ella Huettl, who knows how to get the job done in front of the net.
This is why Ella Huettl is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
“She’s our center forward, we look to feed her the ball and make plays and kind of be that sole play–maker for us and then pass it off to her teammates,” Head Coach Lizzy Vetter said.
“It’s a lot of communication and working together to build it up, it always starts in the back and the defense has to build it up to our mids and then to the forwards and our job as forwards is just to finish it, make sure everyone’s hard work pays off,” Huettl said.
The young player may be new to Mankato East High School, but she’s not new to the Varsity squad, Huettl joined the team when she was in middle school.
“As a seventh grader it can be really intimidating coming into a team of girls you don’t know and who you haven’t played with and expecting and earning a starting position and now that we’re three years later, those girls aren’t intimidating, they’re not scary to her and they’re her friends and that’s really helped us this year,” Vetter said.
“I’ve played with her since she started with us in seventh grade and she’s always been so humble but yet so positive and just such a good player on the team. You can tell she’s grown so much in the past two years and she’s just going to continue to grow,” said Olivia Starkey, a defender for the Cougars.
The forward plays like a seasoned veteran rather than a ninth grader and is just starting to scrape the surface as she shoots for a number of different goals.
“To make it to state at least one year before I graduate and have the best seasons as possible, win as many games as possible and make sure as I get older that the younger classman that are going to be on the team feel included as they made me feel,” Huettl said.
Her positivity and dominance as a striker are why Huettl is our KEYC News 12 Prep athlete of the week.
