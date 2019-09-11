Redwood Falls man dies in fatal Sibley County crash

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — A 69-year-old man died after a car crash in Sibley County Wednesday.
Merle Rueben Berreth, of Redwood Falls, was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram eastbound on State Highway 19 with Linda Marie Berreth, also from Redwood Falls, when his vehicle crashed into a Ford F-350 that was driven by 19-year-old Tashawn Ray Parker.
Parker, of St. James, was travelling northbound on Sibley County Road 9.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the F-350 entered the intersection and was struck by the Ram.
Parker and Linda Marie Berreth, 69, were both treated for non-life threatening injuries at Arlington Hospital.
Merle Rueben Berreth died as a result of his injuries.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.