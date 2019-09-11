Regional Economic Development Alliance celebrates ten years of business growth

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Regional Economic Development Alliance is celebrating its ten year anniversary.
The alliance consists of Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Lake Crystal and St. Peter.
The alliance renewed a three year agreement to continue their services of providing regional and individual city information to over 180 businesses interested in investing in the Greater Mankato marketplace.
“So I would compare ou success to the state, to the county, to the Midwest, we are the leader in that area. REDA has been a key part of the growth and the success of this area. I thank the partners the counties and the five cities,” said interim CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, Bob Hoffman.
Hoffman said the alliance has promoted the marketplace to around 500,000 people.
