Scheduled fiber maintenance to affect 911 services in Brown County

Anyone in an area affected by this maintenance can still reach the Brown County Dispatch Center by calling (507) 233-6700.

Scheduled fiber maintenance to affect 911 services in Brown County
By Jake Rinehart | September 10, 2019 at 7:22 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 7:22 PM

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Scheduled fiber maintenance will affect 911 service in Brown County on Thursday.

The communications provider will be moving a fiber cable near Russell, Minn., to make room for bridge work on State Highway 91, which may impact Brown County landlines between 12:01 a.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday.

The work will take anywhere from 10 minutes to 3 hours to complete.

The areas affected will include the cities of Comfrey, Hanska, New Ulm, Sleepy Eye and Springfield.

Anyone in an area affected by this maintenance can still reach the Brown County Dispatch Center by calling (507) 233-6700.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.