Sibley County man dies in 4th grain bin accident in nearly 1 month

FAXON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — A 74-year-old man died in a grain bin accident near Faxon Township, or approximately 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) west of Belle Plaine, Tuesday afternoon.
Sibley County sheriff deputies and emergency responders responded to the rural address at approximately 3:15 p.m.
Upon arrival, authorities discovered that a 74-year-old male had been unloading soybeans from the grain bin before becoming trapped and engulfed in soybeans.
Sheriff’s office deputies and emergency personnel worked to cut open the side of the grain bin to release grain in an attempt to remove the adult male.
The 74-year-old man’s body was recovered approximately one hour after first responders arrived onto the scene.
The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death and surrounding circumstances remain under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the Midwest Medical Examiners Office.
The identity of the victim remains withheld pending family notification.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Belle Plaine, Green Isle, Hamburg, Cologne, Jordan and Victoria Fire Departments, as well as the Ridgeview Medical Center Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
