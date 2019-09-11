SMILES delivers a smile in Sherburn

SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) — SMILES For Independent Living is back at it again, providing smiles to those with a disability.
Earlier Wednesday, the ramp crew was out in Sherburn constructing a ramp for a resident who hasn’t been able to get out of her house.
In just two days this crew of four constructed the ramp, a ramp that could change a life.
“It’s all fun. It’s fun to meet the families, the individuals that need the ramps, building them, all the ramps are somewhat similar but each is unique and it’s especially fun to hear how it changes the lives of families,” Ramp Program Manager Howard Rosten said.
The recipient of the ramp is Sherburn resident Connie Powers.
After a couple years of struggling health, Powers hasn’t been able to leave her home in months to see friends, family or go to the doctor.
“I was so happy. I was like yeah right, it’s free right. But outside means freedom because I can’t go out," Peters explained. "I’m walking with a tank, walking with a walker. Going up these five steps was like walking 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) for anybody else.”
The ramp crew generally constructs around 25-30 wood ramps across southern Minnesota from May to early November.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.