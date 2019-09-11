SouthPoint Financial Credit Union CEO retires, announces future plan

“I am pleased our board has selected Jay to continue to build on SouthPoint’s success in strategic and innovative ways,” Nesvold said. “As a member of SouthPoint’s leadership team for the past six years and with over 20 years of credit union experience, Jay believes in putting our member-owners, employees and communities first. I am confident that his leadership will keep SouthPoint on a trajectory of steady growth, while continuing to maintain the credit union’s safety and soundness far into the future.”