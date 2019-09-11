What to know for upcoming flu shot season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Flu shot season is coming up, and the Mankato Clinic says everyone aged six months old and up should get their flu shot by the end of October.
According to the clinic and the CDC, getting the shot is important for those at high risk of complications from the flu.
This includes those 65 and older, those with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women and children under five.
“It’s that they could be really, really sick, and they could end up being in the hospital. And they would miss work. They would miss school," said Dr. Caroline Baerg with the Mankato Clinic.
