A woman’s passion to help military in the workforce sees promising results

Owatonna, Minn. (KEYC) - Cassie Kohn realized how military members, reserves and their families are sometimes forgotten about by employers in the civilian world.
Having military family herself, she watched those struggle to find and keep work and the difficulty in relationships after returning from leave or training and so on.
With the help form her board and as Board President of South Central MN Society for Human Resource management she teamed up with the (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and MN Family Readiness organizations with a mission for change.
“The mission is building a community one hero at a time. From hiring aspect, retention aspect and supporting the family members left behind,” Kohn said.
They aim to bring awareness to HR, Business Leaders and Supervisors to have a better understanding of what their current or future employees go through with active military time.
ESGR((Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve) committee member Tom Simonet has been working with SHRM to have seminars explaining the USERRA law.
That law is ensure those who serve or have served are not disadvantaged in their civilian careers or discriminated and are promptly reemployed from returning from duty.
The operation employment program received a $10,000 innovation grant. So far the grant has has helped create publications, job fairs, mock interviews and educate employers on how to read service members resumes and more.
To kick off employers were brought to Camp Ripley on a schnook helicopter to see firsthand the skills those in the army obtain.
Employers eyes were opened.
They now have had over 100 statements of support signed by employers pledging to support members of the guard and reserves in their workplace.
