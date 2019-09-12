Albert Lea–Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce cuts ties with executive director

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Albert Lea–Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Board ended their relationship with Executive Director Rhonda Jordal Wednesday.
Planned events and initiatives are expected to continue as scheduled, including the efforts to seek Main Street designation.
Staff members Geri Jensen and Liz Johnson will assume the duties of executive director in the interim period.
“We value our Chamber members and look forward to continuing our mission of promoting and developing a healthy and positive business climate in the Albert Lea–Freeborn County area," Board Chair Tricia Dahl said.
The search for a new executive director will begin immediately.
