Authorities offering reward for info on burglary in northern Iowa.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In northern Iowa, authorities offer a reward for information on a home burglary that took place just north of Peterson.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the suspect stole a large safe containing cash, jewelry and firearms.
The burglary took place sometime between the afternoon hours of August 27 and the early morning hours of August 28.
No arrests have been made.
The Clay County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of those responsible.
