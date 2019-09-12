Biofuel PAC honors Hagedorn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) — Congressman Jim Hagedorn was one of the recipients of the 2019 Fueling Growth Award for his support of biofuels.
Rep. Hagedorn also spoke about the USMCA, which he hopes will be presented soon to the House floor for a vote.
He believes finalizing a deal with America's next-door neighbors will get the ball rolling on other trade agreements.
“But it does build momentum for these other deals that we’re trying to do all around the world. The one with japan is critical coming up, and then China, to ultimately get that worked out,” Rep. Hagedorn said.
The political action committee Growth Energy presented the award.
CEO Emily Skor emphasized the crucial role that Minnesota’s biofuel industry plays in biofuels overall
