City of Mankato hosts open house for public to learn about 2020 Community Investment Plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato is hosting an open house to allow residents to provide input on the city’s proposed 2020 Community Investment Plan projects.
Due to limited funds available, Mankato’s Community Investment Plan is a multi-year plan to identify, prioritize, budget and plan major city projects and improvements.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the first-floor banquet hall at the Mankato Civic Center.
If residents are unable to attend the meeting, they can always give their input by:
- Visting mankatomn.gov
- Calling 311 or (507) 387-8600
- Writing to the City of Mankato — Click here to view the mailing address
- Attending a Mankato City Council meeting;
- or attending a neighborhood project meeting.
Mankato’s full 2020 Community Investment Plan can be found below.
