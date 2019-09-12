Family of Lester Prairie woman killed in helicopter crash donates to McLeod County Sheriff’s Office

MCLEOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) -The family of the North Memorial nurse who died in a helicopter crash in June is making sure her legacy lives on.
Deb Schott and pilot Tim McDonald were killed when their helicopter went down on June 28 in Brainerd.
Schott was a Lester Prairie native, a former posse native with the McLeod County Sheriff's Office and has always had a love for dogs. Her husband Gary was also a former deputy.
In her memory, Schott's family donated 10 thousand dollars to the sheriff's office, which will go towards purchasing a new K-9.
They’re hoping Schott’s family will also help provide a name for the K-9 in Deb’s memory.
