Fun.com seeks 2,000 seasonal workers for Halloween season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time of year where many companies are looking for seasonal workers, and Fun.com is looking for 2,000 employees this Halloween season.
There are positions available in shipping, inventory and customer service.
When you apply, you can expect to be at orientation within a week.
They have all types of hours available.
Seasonal work runs through the end of Oct.
“So, peek day in October, we’ll ship out over 50,000 packages, and that’s why we need a bunch of people to help us answer phone calls, ship out all those costumes and make sure everyone gets their products in time for Halloween," CEO Tom Fallenstein said.
