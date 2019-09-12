Hy-Vee recalls Mealtime Asian Entrees due to milk allergen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hy-Vee has voluntarily recalled seven of its premade Mealtime Asian Entrees due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, based company announced the recall after discovering the liquid egg used to make the fried rice contains milk, which was not disclosed on the product label.

The recall includes seven varieties of Asian dishes in 16-ounce or 20-ounce plastic containers and best if used by dates of Sept. 14, 2019, or Sept. 15, 2019.

There has not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products as of Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Hy-Vee, Inc., suggests anyone concerned about injury or illness should consult with a health care provider.

The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska.

The list below contains the UPC and Lot Code of the products being recalled. You can find this information on the label on the bottom of the plastic container.

UPC: Variety and Size:
0075450238510 General’s Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251
0075450238520 Sesame Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251
0075450238530 Sweet Orange Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251
0075450238540 Mongolian-Style Beef 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251
0075450238550 Cashew Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251
0075450238560 Beef with Broccoli 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251
0075450238580 Fried Rice 16 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

All other Asian items of the same variety but with different lot codes are not impacted by this recall.

Hy-Vee says that customers who purchased any of these products should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Any further questions about this recall should be directed to Hy-Vee’s Customer Care representatives by calling 1-800-722-4098.

