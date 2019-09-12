I–90 closed near Austin due to flooding; detour in place

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — U.S. Interstate 90 has been closed and detoured near Austin due to heavy rainfall Thursday.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) reports that water levels have increased greatly in the last 24 hours and water is now over the road.
Traffic is being detoured between Sixth Street Northeast and 11th Drive in Austin.
The detour and highway closure will remain in place until water levels lower to allow for safe travel.
MnDOT will inspect the road and ditch area prior to opening I-90 to ensure it remains safe for travel.
The detours are outlined in detail below.
