I–90 closed near Austin due to flooding; detour in place
By Jake Rinehart | September 12, 2019 at 5:47 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 5:47 PM

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — U.S. Interstate 90 has been closed and detoured near Austin due to heavy rainfall Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) reports that water levels have increased greatly in the last 24 hours and water is now over the road.

I-90 in Austin, MN is closed in both directions at exit 176 (11th Drive NE) due to flooding. A detour is in operation. Check 511mn.org for updates.

Posted by Minnesota Department of Transportation on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Traffic is being detoured between Sixth Street Northeast and 11th Drive in Austin.

The detour and highway closure will remain in place until water levels lower to allow for safe travel.

MnDOT will inspect the road and ditch area prior to opening I-90 to ensure it remains safe for travel.

The detours are outlined in detail below.

