Local school’s gym class sweats in honor of lives lost during 9/11

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Across the country, Americans are marking the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
One teacher at Cedar Mountain Schools sought a unique way to drive the lesson home to his students, through sweat.
“Hopefully they learn a little bit about 9/11 and it’s something that sticks,” said physical education teacher at Cedar Mountain Schools, Mike Freitag.
Cedar Mountain Schools’ 7th and 8th graders did more than open up a text book to learn about this day in history; they hit the gym and strapped on their heart monitors and measured their own heartbeats as they remembered those who lost their lives on this day in 2001.
“I got to thinking that our seniors, most of them, weren’t even born when 9/11 happened, so I just wanted to make sure it was something they were getting a lesson and learning about what was happening during 9/11,” said Freitag.
After brushing up on his history, Freitag played the role of History and Phy. Ed teacher.
“There were 402 emergency medical people and firefighters who died in New York City on 9/11, so to honor those people, I thought it would be a good idea if we ran for one second, for each fallen member that went back in on 9/11 and tried to help the victims of 9/11,” said Freitag.
Adding up to six minutes and 42 seconds of running and walking, they sweat it out in the weight room afterward while doing 11 reps at nine different stations with different facts about the day the twin towers fell.
“I’m hoping by attaching a workout to whatever it is we’re doing that’s corresponding to 9/11, that that helps them connect and just make a way to just remember that,” said Freitag.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.