Sen. Tina Smith weighs in on volatile ethanol economics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The recent closure of the Corn Plus plant in Winnebago has many wondering about a major industry here in southern Minnesota.
Earlier in the month, POET told KEYC that the three main reasons for the volatility in the ethanol markets that caused the shutdown include: Challenging farming weather this year, trade tensions with China and EPA Small Refinery Waiver’s.
U.S. Senator Tina Smith says ethanol is a vital part of Minnesota's economy.
"Renewable fuels like ethanol and other biofuels are a key part of Minnesota’s economy and Minnesota has real strength in ethanol, so I have been strongly opposed to the Trump administration’s secret waivers to refineries that let them off the hook for blending in what they’re required to blend into their regular fuels with ethanol,” Sen. Smith said.
Sen. Smith says the trade disputes are a crisis for Minnesota farmers involved in both plant and animal agriculture.
