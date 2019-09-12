Trump administration to propose banning e-cigarette flavors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - President Trump announced his administration will propose banning flavors used in e-cigarettes.
The FDA will develop guidelines to remove all e-cigarette flavors from the market except tobacco.
Vaping can cause wheezing, shortness of breath, chronic lung disease, seizures, lung failure and death.
Dr. Katie Smentek at the Mankato Clinic said kids can become addicted to vaping devices in a few tries.
She added that the addition to flavor makes it even more tempting.
She also said a Juul pod has the equivalent of 20 cigarettes in it.
“Pediatricians have been fighting for limiting tobacco exposure in kids for a long time, and it’s getting more and more urgent, hearing all of these illnesses, injuries and deaths associated with vaping," she said.
The proposal would only apply to nicotine vaping products.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.