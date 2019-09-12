Work on Highway 99 in final stages

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A makeover on two sections of Highway 99 in Le Sueur County nears completion.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says final paving is underway on the portion of 99 from Highway 13 to Highway 21.
That portion road remains detoured for finishing work... MnDOT does want you to know you can still get to the Montgomery Apple Orchard via Hwy 13 and Hwy 99.
Work also continues on the portion near St. Peter as crews work to realign the 99 intersection with Broadway for improved safety.
The entire project is expected to be complete by mid-October.
