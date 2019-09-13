Adam Thielen’s Minnesota State jersey now available for purchase on campus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — If you are a fan of the Minnesota Vikings, then you probably you know Adam Thielen went to Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Now you can pick up an authentic Adam Thielen MSU jersey from the bookstore in the Centennial Student Union on campus.
Nike doesn't usually produce limited one-time jerseys like this, but made an exception because of the concept.
“They’re all very excited. That’s sick is something I’ve heard a lot of times. A lot of people coming in, saving up paychecks, they definitely want to get it and wear it. We are very proud of Adam and of course Caitlin who is also an MSU grad, and the work they do on and off the field,” Assistant Store Manager Derek Baker said.
Baker went on to add that the school had to clear it through Thielen and his agent who were all for the idea.
If you want to get one, you better hurry, they are only available for a limited time and while supplies last.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.