Construction begins Monday for Le Sueur’s 2019 sidewalk project

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — Construction begins Monday, Sept. 16 for Le Sueur’s 2019 sidewalk project.
The city was awarded a federal transportation grant for the project last year for their “Safe Routes to School” initiative, which promotes walking and biking to school.
The grant will help fund 14 blocks of new sidewalk.
“It’s important to make sure that people who can’t necessarily be dropped off or driven to school have the opportunity to safely walk to school," said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel.
The sidewalk project has been in the works since 2014 through a Transportation Alternative Program grant.
Between the two grants, funding totals over $850,000.
