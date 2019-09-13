Estherville man accused of shooting window of apartment building

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa. (KEYC) -A 54 year old Estherville man is arrested, accused of shooting a hole through the window of an apartment unit.
Officers responded to the apartment building at 515 North 13th Street at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say they arrived to find what appeared to be a bullet hole in the window on the south side of the apartment. Officers then secured the scene and evacuated other residents inside the apartment complex.
Officers arrested Darron Peterson in one of the apartment units without incident. Authorities say they did locate a 9 millimeter handgun inside Peterson’s apartment. He is charged with reckless use of a firearm and discharging a weapon within city limits.
