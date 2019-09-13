Gov. Walz, others to be inducted into Mankato West Hall of Fame

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato West High School announced the names of inductees who will be entering the 2019 Hall of Fame class Friday.
The inductees for 2019 include:
- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
- Peter Gronvall
- Lynn Nordgren
- Hans Storvick
- Seijen Takamura
- Cami (Longstreet) Zimmer
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Kato Ballroom, located at 220 Chestnut Street.
A reception will be held 5:30 p.m., with dinner being served at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony are available at the Mankato West High School’s main office between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Sept. 26 for a cost of $30.
A permanent display of the Hall of Fame is located at Mankato West High School near the gymnasium.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.