Gov. Walz, others to be inducted into Mankato West Hall of Fame
By Jake Rinehart | September 13, 2019 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 5:54 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato West High School announced the names of inductees who will be entering the 2019 Hall of Fame class Friday.

The inductees for 2019 include:

  • Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
  • Peter Gronvall
  • Lynn Nordgren
  • Hans Storvick
  • Seijen Takamura
  • Cami (Longstreet) Zimmer

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Kato Ballroom, located at 220 Chestnut Street.

A reception will be held 5:30 p.m., with dinner being served at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony are available at the Mankato West High School’s main office between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Sept. 26 for a cost of $30.

A permanent display of the Hall of Fame is located at Mankato West High School near the gymnasium.

