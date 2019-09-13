Highway 19 to be repaired in Winthrop Monday

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) — Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays on Highway 19 in Winthrop beginning Monday, Sept. 16, as crews begin repair work.
Highway 19 traffic from the eastern edge of Winthrop to approximately Highway 15 should anticipate lane closures during operations. Additionally, side streets will also be temporarily blocked during this work.
The Highway 19 repairs and general maintenance work consists of patching the highway through the town of Winthrop and milling and repaving the failed joint that runs along the wheel tracks.
The maintenance is expected to be completed by the end of the week, weather permitting.
M.R. Paving and Excavating of New Ulm was awarded the project with a bid of $137,000.
Motorists should slow down, drive with caution and be alert for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.
