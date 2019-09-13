Highway 93 ramp at Le Sueur closed for repairs Monday

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — The northbound Highway 93 ramp that connects to U.S. Highway 169 will be closed Monday, Sept. 16, as crews repair a slope.
The repair work will take place after the morning rush hour and last until just before evening rush hour.
Motorists can use Le Sueur County Road 22 (old Highway 112) as an alternate route to get onto northbound Highway 169.
MnDOT crews will be reinforcing the slope that has slid after heavy rains in the spring and summer.
