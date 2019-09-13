LCWM uses security grant money to improve security

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — With security on the minds of many schools, Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial Schools wanted to take advantage of some security funds.
The State of Minnesota offers a security grant for schools to assist with funding needed to implement new security measures.
With that $10,000, LCWM implemented key cards for every door inside and out so every door can remain locked, more cameras and even more bus cameras.
“It’s always on our radar. We are always improving and working with it. We work closely with Blue Earth County and so we invited Blue Earth County to come in and review all of our protocols for our drills, our lockdown drills and our fire drills," Superintendent Tom Ferrell said. "All of those things with our staff are really important because we want to make sure we’re on the same page.”
In addition to these improvements, the school now has an office for their school resource officer so he or she can be right there in the school.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.