Local entertainer bringing back classic magic shows

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local entertainer is bringing his talents to the Number 4 restaurant, displaying his interactive magic tricks.
Michael Callahan's interest in magic began in college, while he was taking classes to be an engineer and started doing card tricks around the age of 20.
Callahan said that live magic shows are few and far between these days and he enjoys bringing the magic back.
“Just started plugging away and started doing card tricks in a restaurant, actually very similar to the one here in Number 4, and twenty years later do corporate shows, stage shows, comedy shows, but have come back to wanting to do a classic, close-up magic show,” said entertainer, Michael Callahan.
Callahan and the Number 4 are working to make the show a regular occurrence on the second Thursday of every month.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.