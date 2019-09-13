Mankato man deployed with American Red Cross in hurricane relief efforts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just last week Hurricane Dorian swept through the Bahamas and East Coast.
One Mankato man was among a handful of Minnesotans who were sent to the east coast for disaster relief efforts.
A majority of the support, on behalf of American Red Cross, comes from the $3,000 plus volunteers who are deployed to respond to disaster.
Breck Johnson went through months of training before being deployed for the first time.
“I didn’t have any expectations, I just – I went knowing that you had to be flexible, you had to go with the flow, and I was going with the idea that I’m going to be Minnesota nice and make my family proud, you know that kind of thing,” Johnson said.
Johnson's duties were primarily at the Red Cross headquarters, where he managed transportation for thousands of volunteers flying in from around the world.
“I took it as a really good experience, because I got to see how the inner workings of managing chaos goes. You’re trying to direct so many supplies, people, vehicles, and what not in that,” Johnson said.
The global Red Cross network is still providing major relief effort to help with the recovery.
You can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian in both the U.S. and the Bahamas. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
